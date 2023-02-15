Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer hits its lowest price in months at $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 2-quart Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer from $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also the best total we have tracked since last summer and within $5 of the all-time low. If you’re looking for a particularly compact air frying solution, something for solo meals, or just a model for smaller side dishes, this Instant Pot is worth a look. We certainly do see larger models drop down to this range in daily deals from time-to-time, but for folks that will really benefit from the smaller form-factor, this 4-in-1 setup can air fry, broil roast, and reheat in one tight unit. A series of one-touch presets for quick weeknight meals and weekend side dishes are joined by a dishwasher-safe fry basket and tray as well. More details below.

For comparisons sake, the Instant Pot Vortex above is now selling for the same price as the comparable, albeit less capable, Chefman 2-quart that doesn’t provide the preset action. In fact the only similar option we can find for less than $40 right now comes by way of third party sellers or are even smaller like this Elite Gourmet EAF1121 Personal.

For something more substantial that can also handle indoor grilling on top of the roasting and air frying, check out this ongoing deal on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled air fry grill while it’s down at $140 shipped. This one is now up to $100 off the going rate and includes optional hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Get a closer look at the deal information and specs right here.

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer features:

Air fry, bake, roast and reheat…Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more! Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 120 to 400° F. Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray.

