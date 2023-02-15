Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer hits its lowest price in months at $40 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $50 $40
Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer

Amazon is now offering the 2-quart Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer from $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also the best total we have tracked since last summer and within $5 of the all-time low. If you’re looking for a particularly compact air frying solution, something for solo meals, or just a model for smaller side dishes, this Instant Pot is worth a look. We certainly do see larger models drop down to this range in daily deals from time-to-time, but for folks that will really benefit from the smaller form-factor, this 4-in-1 setup can air fry, broil roast, and reheat in one tight unit. A series of one-touch presets for quick weeknight meals and weekend side dishes are joined by a dishwasher-safe fry basket and tray as well. More details below. 

For comparisons sake, the Instant Pot Vortex above is now selling for the same price as the comparable, albeit less capable, Chefman 2-quart that doesn’t provide the preset action. In fact the only similar option we can find for less than $40 right now comes by way of third party sellers or are even smaller like this Elite Gourmet EAF1121 Personal

For something more substantial that can also handle indoor grilling on top of the roasting and air frying, check out this ongoing deal on COSORI’s smartphone-controlled air fry grill while it’s down at $140 shipped. This one is now up to $100 off the going rate and includes optional hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Get a closer look at the deal information and specs right here

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer features:

Air fry, bake, roast and reheat…Advanced technology that drives air flow top down for a perfect golden finish and crispy, tender results every time! Customizable programs for one-touch wings, roasted veggies, garlicky potatoes, cookies, cinnamon buns and more! Little to no preheating time, from frozen to golden in minutes! Create gourmet meals with the versatility of a temperature range of 120 to 400° F. Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fry basket and tray. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub is the perfect M2 M...
Jackery portable power stations, bundles, and solar gea...
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles return to all-time lows f...
Pair Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger with yo...
Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank is a 9to5To...
CORSAIR’s heatsink PC/PS5 MP600 internal SSDs hit...
Save $312 on Lenovo’s IdeaPad Flex 5i 14-inch 2-i...
Upgrade your sim setup with Logitech’s G920 Drivi...
Load more...
Show More Comments