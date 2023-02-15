Jackery portable power stations, bundles, and solar gear up to $720 off with deals from $199

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jackery is now offering up to 36% off a range of its portable power stations, solar panels, and bundles starting from $199. One option has the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 on sale for $239.99 shipped. Originally $350 and more regularly selling for $300 as of late, today’s deal is the first notable price drop in months and the best we can find. It is also the lowest total we have seen hit since the brief $209 Black Friday offer back in November. You’re looking at a 293Wh backup lithium battery with a 110V/300W pure sine wave AC outlet, a fast charge 3.0 port, one USB-A, a DC car port, and more. It is capable of powering up to six other devices in emergency situations, power outages, during camping trips, and the integrated MPPT controller enables optional solar panel charging down the line. Head below for more Jackery deals.

With up to 36% in savings in tow, you’ll find all of today’s Jackery Gold Box deals waiting for you right there. The brand has been among our favorite in the portable power space for a while now, and you’re looking at a great chance to dive into its battery and solar power bundles with hundreds of dollars in savings in some case. Browse through all of the offers on this landing page.

If the full-on power stations are overkill for your needs, check out this deals on Anker’s beloved PowerCore 24K 140W Power Bank. This 9to5Toys favorite is now seeing a solid $40 price drop, to knock the regular price down from $150 to $110 shipped. The second-best discount to date delivers a 140W USB-C PD output to refuel an M1 Pro MacBook,iPhone, iPad, and more on the go. Take a closer look in today’s deal coverage.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 features:

It takes only 2 hours to recharge 80% battery of the power station through the wall outlet and 60W PD USB-C port simultaneously. You can also recharge your power station with an AC adapator when at home, through the car outlet during a road trip or simply use a Jackery SolarSaga 100. Armed with a 293Wh lithium-ion battery pack, the Explorer 300 features 2 Pure Sine Wave AC outlets that deliver stable and safe 300W power. The portable power station weighs only 7.1 pounds. You can simply rest assured in outdoor off-grid activities.

