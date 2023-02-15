Tidy up your office with MOUNTUP’s triple monitor desk mount at 33% off, now $73.50

MOUNTUP (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Triple Monitor Desk Mount for $73.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Typically $110, this mount just fell to $93.50 before today’s deal ushered in an additional $20 off. Not only does this save a total of 33%, but it also comes in at $6.50 below our last mention of a similar mount from back in October. Ready to uphold three displays in your office, this mount is ready for up to 27-inch screens out of the box. Each arm supports up to 17.6 pounds and is compatible with either 75×75 or 100×100 VESA mounting patterns. There’s both edge- and hole-based clamping mounts included in the package as well, ensuring you can easily mount this arm to your desk regardless of how it’s made. Plus, each arm is gas-spring powered to help you lift displays and position them with ease. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this headphone stand for just $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. It’ll continue to help tidy up your desk and ensure your headphones are always within arm’s reach. I really love having a headphone stand as well as monitor arm at my desk as it really helps to clean up clutter.

Don’t forget that those with larger screens will want to check out MOUNTUP’s UltraWide dual monitor mount that’s on sale for $90 at Amazon. It typically goes for $130 and this marks a return to the low price that we’ve tracked. While today’s lead deal maxes out at 27 inches per display, this model can support screens up to 39 inches wide, making it a great choice for those with larger setups.

MOUNTUP Triple Monitor Desk Mount features:

Triple monitor stand perfectly fits most flat or curved LCD computer screens up to 27″, including but not limited to 27, 25, 24, 23, 22, 21.5, 21, 20, 19, 17 inches display. Each arm supports a weight of 2.2-17.6 lbs, compatible with VESA pattern 75x75mm and 100x100mm. Fit for most tables with a thickness or hole diameter of 0.39″-3.15″. The fully adjustable monitor arms can tilt ±35°, swivel ±90°, and support rotation 360 degrees. Center screen can be height adjusted. The 2 gas spring arms make the extension, retraction, and height adjustment dynamically and easily. Multiple screen combinations, easily find an optimal viewing angle and position for comfortable work.

