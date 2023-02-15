Ring’s Video Doorbell notifies you of visitors at low of $60 shipped (40% off)

B&H Photo is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $100 at Amazon normally and today’s deal comes in at 40% off its typical price. In fact, it’s only the third time that we’ve seen it offered for this low, which also marks the best price we’ve seen all-time. Are you tired of not knowing who’s at the door when someone knocks? Well, Ring’s Video Doorbell helps remedy that problem by delivering a 1080p sensor and night vision to your porch. The Ring Video Doorbell notifies you when someone approaches or rings the doorbell and there’s even a built-in speaker and microphone so you can communicate with them without having to answer the actual door. This can be useful for telling delivery drivers to leave a package, warding off unwanted visitors, or just greeting guests from across the home to let them know the door’s unlocked and they can come in. Keep reading for more.

If you’re alright with being in Blink’s ecosystem instead of Rings, then the Blink Video Doorbell is a great alternative. Coming in at $40, it’s an additional $20 below today’s lead deal, making it even more budget-friendly. Really, the Blink and Ring will function quite similarly to each other outside of the fact that the Blink doesn’t have an option for rechargeable batteries, so that’s the main thing to keep in mind.

Speaking of Blink, don’t forget that the Mini Pan-Tilt Camera is on sale for a new all-time low of $42 right now. Coming in at $18 off its typical $60 going rate, this deal makes now the best time yet to pick up the unique pan and tilt home security camera. Then, you can swing by our smart home guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the satin nickel 1080p Video Doorbell (2020 Release) from Ring. This Wi-Fi doorbell uses a built-in rechargeable battery or your doorbell wiring for power to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 155° horizontal field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and customizable motion detection.

