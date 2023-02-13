Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera falls to new all-time low of $42 in Valentine’s Day sale, more from $24

Amazon is now offering the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera for $41.99 shipped. Joining the rest of the latest Blink smart home security lineup on sale this week for Valentine’s Day, this new release headlines the collection with its second-ever discount. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at $18 in savings as well as a new all-time low at $8 under our previous mention from back in November. All of that of course stacks up to a rare chance to save on the latest from Blink. Having just hit the scene back in September, the new Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera arrives with some of the brand’s most capable features backed by panning and tilting tech that lets you turn the 1080p sensor to be looking at anything in your home. Alongside support for the companion app, there’s also Alexa integration to pair with motion alerts, two-way audio, and nightvision. Head below for more.

Also included in the savings, Amazon now offers the new Blink Video Doorbell for $39.99. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer amounts to the second-best discount to date at within $5 of the all-time low. The Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

Throughout the rest of the sale, Amazon is rolling out much of the same all-time low discounts across quite a few different form-factors for upgrading your setup’s security. From video doorbells to outdoor cameras, floodlights, and some ultra-affordable options, you can score some of the first discounts of the year and the best prices since back on Black Friday. So be sure to shop the entire sale.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera features:

See what’s happening inside any room from corner to corner with 360° coverage from your smartphone, tablet, or compatible Alexa device. Pan left and right and tilt up and down from the Blink app to see more of your home with HD day and infrared night view. Get real-time motion alerts on your smartphone so you can react and engage from anywhere. Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 and USB drive.

