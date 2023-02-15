Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 styles return to all-time lows from $229 with $51 discounts in tow

Amazon is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 models on sale for one of the first times with $51 off a variety of styles. Shipping is free across the board. Leading the way the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm at $259 is now down from its usual $310 price point. Thanks to those $51 in savings, you’re looking at a return to the all-time lows for only the second time. This is $1 under our previous mention and marking the best we’ve seen since back over Black Friday. The 40mm style is also on sale at $229, down from $280 and matching the all-time low at $51 off, too. In either case, several styles are available for each of the wearables.

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 arrives with a familiar circular design that comes in one of several discounted colors. One of the big alterations this time around is stepping up to sapphire glass for the display, which pairs with the internal 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to mix up the look of either wearable, grabbing an extra band is a great idea to adjust the style to your wardrobe. Amazon is also right now marking down some official Samsung straps, with both styles of its Two-Tone Sport Band landing at under $30 courtesy of the retailer. Both the Navy and Brick Red colorways are now discounted from the usual $40 going rate for the first times and landing at new all-time lows with 25% in savings attached.

Each of these bands are designed in house by Amazon and sport contrasting color designs that pair either red or blue looks with a darker edge for a little more flair than the straps included in the box. There’s the same premium fluoroelastomer material used, which helps your wrist breath while your Galaxy Watch 5 tags along on runs and workouts.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from another category in the Samsung stable, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed earlier in the month. Ahead of shipping towards the end of February, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features:

Manage your overall sleep quality with an advanced sleep tracker that detects and analyzes sleep stages while you rest; Plus, Advanced Sleep Coaching helps you develop better sleep habits by analyzing your sleep patterns Galaxy Watch5 provides body composition data right on your wrist; On your own schedule, you can now get readings on body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate and Body Mass Index (BMI).

