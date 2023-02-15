Steep and Cheap Flash Sale takes up to 60% off best-sellers from Patagonia, North Face, more

The Steep and Cheap Favorite Brand Sale takes up to 60% off Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, Outdoor Research, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the best-selling Patagonia Classic Retro-X Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $137 and originally sold for $229. This style is a fantastic option for layering and it’s available in several color options. The material was designed to be windproof and it has a mesh lining to promote breathability as well. Better yet, this style features three zippered pockets to store essentials such as your phone or wallet. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

