Prep for DIY projects with WORX’s 20V 1/2-inch brushless drill at new low of $50 (43% off)

Amazon is offering the WORX 20V Power Share 1/2-inch Cordless Brushless Drill/Driver for $49.99 shipped. Down from $87 typically at Amazon, today’s deal ushers in a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. It comes in at 43% off the normal price and today is the first major price drop since December. Ready to help you tackle DIY projects this year, this drill/driver features a heavy-duty 1/2-inch chuck to ensure the bit doesn’t come loose while using it. Not only that, but the brushless motor “runs 50% longer, is 25% more powerful, and has 10% longer battery life” than traditional brushed motors. There’s two speeds to choose from and the clutch features an 18+1 design to give multiple slip settings as well as a drill mode where it won’t slip. There’s even a 2Ah 20V battery included with your purchase that works with basically all of WORX’s other tools. Keep reading for more.

Given that you’re saving plenty of cash with today’s lead deal, there’s some other items that we recommend picking up to finish out your kit. DEWALT’s 45-piece bit/drill set is crucial to fully leverage the drill/driver in today’s lead deal. You’ll find traditional bits like Philips, flat, and others in the kit, as well as various drills for a wide range of holes. Coming in at $13, this is a must-have for any DIYer, and we highly recommend picking it up.

Make one of your first DIY projects installing the Ring Video Doorbell that’s on sale for 40% off today. Coming in at $60 instead of $100, this matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked for this video doorbell, making now a fantastic time to pick it up. Installation should be pretty simple and straightforward and you’ll find that the Ring Video Doorbell can run either powered by your existing wiring or through an included rechargeable battery.

WORX 20V Cordless Drill/Driver features:

Worx Nitro tools are engineered to provide greater power, performance, and runtime

½ in. ratcheting metal chuck for superior bit retention

Brushless motors are more efficient, run 50% longer, are 25% more powerful, and have 10% longer life

The same battery powers over 75+ 20V, 40V, and 80V lifestyle, garden, and power tools in the Power Share family

