Amazon's ladder toss lawn game kit falls to best price in years at 48% off, now $26

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $50 $26

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Ladder Toss Outdoor Lawn Game Set for $25.71 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in years, delivering 48% in savings and is the first major price drop that we’ve seen since October of last year. This easy-to-learn game is perfect for springtime fun with the family. Designed to be played outdoors, the kit on sale today includes both upright ladder-shaped targets as well as three blue and red bolas. The PVC pipes friction-fit together for easy assembly as well as breaking down for storage. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a ladder ball kit, then consider picking up this Elite Sportz Ring Toss Game kit that’s available for $24 on Amazon. Coming in at $2 below today’s lead deal, this is another great way to play outside and will really put your accuracy to the test as you try to land the ring on the middle.

Don’t forget to check out the Wayfair President’s Day Sale that’s going on right now. With up to 70% off outdoor furniture and more, now is a great time to upgrade your patio with new seating ahead of spring get togethers with friends and family. Then, check out our home goods guide for other great ways to save.

Amazon Basics Ladder Toss features:

  • Easy-to-learn game offers interactive family fun
  • Includes 2 upright ladder-shaped targets, 3 blue bolas, and 3 red bolas
  • PVC pipes create target framework, which measures 22 x 26 x 38 inches each
  • Simple to assemble; lightweight; carry case included for easy transport and storage
  • Designed for 2 to 4 players; suitable for ages 14 and up

