Wayfair President’s Day Sale is live! Save up to 70% off outdoor furniture, bedding, more

The Wayfair President’s Day Sale is live and offering up to 70% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on furniture, lighting, decor, rugs, and much more. A standout from this sale is the Ivy Bronx Wicker 4-Person Furniture Set for outdoors that’s currently marked down to $550 and originally sold for $2,799. This set is available in a grey or beige coloring and it was made with a sturdy galvanized steel frame as well as a waterproof resin wicker. The cushions are removable too and it comes with a center table to set snacks or drinks for entertaining. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Wayfair customers. Be sure to find even more deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Wayfair include:

