Wayfair President’s Day Sale is live! Save up to 70% off outdoor furniture, bedding, more

The Wayfair President’s Day Sale is live and offering up to 70% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on furniture, lighting, decor, rugs, and much more. A standout from this sale is the Ivy Bronx Wicker 4-Person Furniture Set for outdoors that’s currently marked down to $550 and originally sold for $2,799. This set is available in a grey or beige coloring and it was made with a sturdy galvanized steel frame as well as a waterproof resin wicker. The cushions are removable too and it comes with a center table to set snacks or drinks for entertaining. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Wayfair customers. Be sure to find even more deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks from Wayfair include:
- Ebbert 47.25-Inch Trestle Dining Table $460 (Orig. $580)
- Handmade Braided Tan Indoor/Outdoor Rug $145 (Orig. $330)
- Wicker Rattan 4 Person Outdoor Furniture Set $550 (Orig. $2,799)
- All Season Polyester Down Alternative Comforter $67 (Orig. $99)
- Luxury 8 Piece Turkish Cotton Towel Set $55 (Orig. $93)
- Rectangle Metal Floor Mirror $103 (Orig. $200)
- Anthonyson Fringed Pillow Cover $21 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
