Save $230 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon D2 DLP Resin 3D Printer in return to all-time low of $600

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is now offering its Photon D2 Resin DLP 3D Printer for $599.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $830, this 28% discount, or a solid $230 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. We have previously only seen this printer down at an all-time low twice before. Using Texas Instruments’ DLP technology, the Photon D2 uses a projector paired with thousands of mirrors to concentrate the ultraviolet light where it needs to be focused. Speaking of the projector, it has a rated lifespan of up to 20,000 hours which surpasses standard LCD-based printers. The print volume here measures 5.13×2.88×6.49 inches which is the perfect size for printing desk ornaments, prototyping jewelry, and even making small models. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast with different knowledge sets that have to be built up over time. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Skytech Azure i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop which is marked down to $1,085, the best price we’ve tracked since August. This gaming desktop has a 6-core i5-10400F processor and 1TB NVMe SSD, this gaming desktop is ready to tackle just about any task you throw at it. The 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060 GPU pairs nicely with the i5 to let you game at 1440p 60+ FPS in many titles, as well as push 120+ FPS at 1080p too.

ANYCUBIC Photon D2 Resin DLP 3D Printer features:

[𝐃𝐋𝐏 𝟑𝐃 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲], Anycubic Photon D2 uses thousands of mirrors (DMDs) to concentrate light directly to the bottom of the 3d Printer resin tank, minimizing light source distortion and diffusion, achieving better printing accuracy than LCD 3D machines of the same resolution.

[𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲], Due to the Double light uniformity algorithm, Photon D2 3d Printer can raising the light uniformity up to more than 92%. and with an anti-aliasing algorithm, the anti-aliasing effect is significantly enhanced, bringing better details to the miniatures.

[𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧], Compared to the Anycubic Photon Ultra, the printing volume of the Anycubic Photon D2 3d machine increases by 62% to reach 130.5mm x 73.4mm x165 mm/5.13 in x 2.88 in x 6.49 in

