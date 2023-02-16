Skytech’s Azure i5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop falls to best price in months at $1,085

Amazon is offering the Skytech Azure i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop for $1,085.06 shipped. Down from $1,370, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked since way back in August when it fell to $1,070. With today’s deal coming in at just $15 above the all-time low, which we haven’t seen in several months, this is the best time since to pick up an RTX 3060-powered gaming desktop. This gaming desktop a 6-core i5-10400F processor and 1TB NVMe SSD, this gaming desktop is ready to tackle just about any task you throw at it. The 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060 GPU pairs nicely with the i5 to let you game at 1440p 60+ FPS in many titles, as well as push 120+ FPS at 1080p too. Take a closer look at what to expect from the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review before heading below to learn more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle. Coming in at $75.50 on Amazon, you’ll find that the bundle pairs a gaming mouse with a keyboard as well as a mousepad from the acclaimed accessory manufacturer. This bundle will give you everything needed to get up and going as soon as your new desktop arrives, making for a nice and cohesive experience.

Are you looking for something a bit more aesthetic or newer? Well, Thermaltake’s open-frame gaming PC packs a Ryzen 5 5600X and RTX 3060 for $1,300 right now. It packs a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler and PCIe 4.0 support to deliver a slightly more premium experience for the extra cost associated.

Skytech Azure Gaming Desktop features:

Take your game to the next level. Skytech’s Azure lets you play with higher settings, faster frame rates and more powerful multi-tasking capabilities than standard gaming PCs. Featuring more power to game and stream simultaneously with no lag, a Skytech Azure gives gamers even more power to back up your team mates and create better content.

