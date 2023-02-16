Outfit your iPad 10th gen with ESR’s floating magnetic keyboard case at under $98 today

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad 10th Generation (2022) in white or black at $97.74 shipped. Among the very first notable price drops we have tracked on the iPad 10th gen model in both colorways, it regularly fetches as much as $125 and is up to 22% off the going rate. Now sitting at a relatively competitive price tag for a proper keyboard case for Apple’s latest entry-level tablet, most comparable options carry a price tag north of $120 at the least. This model delivers a floating cantilever-style stand via “ultra-strong magnets [that] seamlessly combine case and tablet.” As for the keyboard itself, it boasts what the brand calls high-quality scissor mechanisms and a multi-touch trackpad “to tap, pinch, and swipe with perfect precision and navigate your iPad in a whole new way.” More details below.

If you don’t need an integrated case, but rather just some kind of keyboard to whip out when needed, there are more affordable options. This OMOTON Ultra-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad sets for under $20 Prime shipped right now in select colorways and has become quite a popular option for casual Apple tablet typers.

While we are talking Apple tablet accessories, be sure to dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys reviews of elago’s Magnetic iPad Stand and Plugable’s latest iPad docking stand that doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub. From there, swing by our iPad hub and these deals on Apple’s colorful iPad Air 5 now that they are at all-time lows – my personal choice for the best iPad out there.

ESR Rebound Keyboard Case for iPad features:

Work from Anywhere: upgrade your iPad to getting-stuff-done mode by transforming it into a portable productivity machine and be ready to work whenever, wherever

Quick-Set Magnetic Stand: ultra-strong magnets seamlessly combine case and tablet to let you easily open the floating cantilever stand to the perfect angle for typing or browsing

Premium Laptop-Style Keys: larger, perfectly spaced keys with a high-quality scissor mechanism provide the perfect bounce to ensure quiet, smooth, and accurate typing

Control at Your Fingertips: use every millimeter of the extended, ultra-sensitive multi-touch trackpad to tap, pinch, and swipe with perfect precision and navigate your iPad in a whole new way

