Bring home Apple’s colorful iPad Air 5 with M1 chip at all-time low of $500 (Save $99)

Joining the rest of this week’s Apple discounts, Amazon now has restocked the latest iPad Air 5 and is now offering some rare chances to save. Dropping the Wi-Fi 64GB down to $499.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping once you’ve added this to your cart, today’s offer is down from the usual $599 going rate. The added $51 in savings turn this into a match of the all-time low and the best we’ve seen in quite a bit. And after some winter stock shortages made this one hard to find on shelves to close out 2023, this is even more of a notable chance to save that’s also matched over at Best Buy. Both retailers are also marking down 256GB capacities by $99, as well.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead discounts.

While the more entry-level 10.9-inch iPad is seeing a rare discount today at $50 off, we’re also tracking some companion accessory markdowns for the mini iPadOS experience, too. Alongside a collection of other official Smart Folio Covers, the iPad mini 6 model is down to one of its best prices ever at $47 from the usual $59 going rate.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

