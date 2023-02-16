Meta Quest 2 VR headset sees rare discount down to $460 for 256GB model (Reg. $500)

Through the end of the day, Woot now offers the Meta Quest 2 256GB VR Headset for $459.99 shipped. Normally fetching $500, you’re looking at $40 in savings and quite the rare chance to save. We’ve only seen a single cash discount land on this model since joining the smaller capacity model, with a Black Friday discount in November beating today’s offer by an extra $10. That makes this the second-best price to date, too. Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we noted it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” Then head below for more.

As far as ways to make out for less, there are two options to consider. If you don’t need the added storage capacity found on the lead deal, going with the 128GB model is a notable chance to lock-in a more affordable standalone VR headset at $399 on Amazon. And if you want to save even more, the retailer also has an in-house refurbished model that scores you even deeper savings at $350. Either option is worth a look if you can live with half the storage as on the model above.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included savings, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!