OnePlus 11 5G 256GB smartphone sees $100 launch day discounts to lows of $700

The new OnePlus 11 smartphone is officially beginning to ship today, and Amazon is now matching that with the first-ever cash discount. Dropping the unlocked 256GB 5G handset down to $699.99 shipped in both Titan Black and Eternal Green colorways. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at $100 in savings as well as only the second promotion so far. It matches the value of the gift card offer we tracked earlier in the month, but is the first chance to save some actual cash off the MSRP.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is no where to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage over at 9to5Google. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the discounts today, another one of the latest releases from OnePlus can be had for less for launch day. The new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 arrive in four different colors for $179.99 normally, but right now if you bundle it with the new smartphone above, you’ll take an extra $50 off. That brings these earbuds down to $129.99 and delivers the first cash discount alongside the second promotion yet. Rocking 11mm dynamic drivers, OnePlus backs these buds with a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening that complements all of the other features like Spatial Audio you can dive into in our launch coverage.

If you’re hoping to bring home the latest and greatest from another company, you’ll have to check out the new Galaxy S23 series, which just were revealed earlier in the month. Ahead of shipping towards the end of February, Amazon is marking down the new releases. Combining cash discounts on higher-end storage capacities with gift card bundles, you’re looking at some sizable savings for bringing home one of Samsung’s latest handsets for less. Though plenty more does await in our Android guide this week, too.

OnePlus 11 5G features:

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is the most advanced chipset for Android devices, with increased CPU and GPU performance. Integrated AI processes improve background app usage, delivering increased multitasking abilities. The OnePlus 11 5G features a triple camera system, co-developed with Hasselblad – a primary 50MP sensor, a 48MP Ultra-Wide sensor, and 32MP Tele Sensor. Hasselblad integration unlocks a wide range of photographic possibilities, including OnePlus Billion Color Solution, Natural Color Calibration by Hasselblad, & Hasselblad Portraits.

