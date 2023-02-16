Samsung’s regularly $280 2022 2.1-Ch. Soundbar System falls to new low of $168

For a limited time, Woot is offering the 2022 model Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar System for $167.99 Prime shipped. Normally going for $280, this 40% discount, or solid $112 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. This same system currently goes for $198 over at Amazon. With a total system power of 410W, the HW-B550 system puts you in control with built-in Dolby Audio which adds extra details while watching content, and DTS Virtual:X expands the sound field without extra speakers. The wireless subwoofer will add that punchy bass that enhances any movie-watching experience as well. There is an HDMI passthrough here as well with support for HDMI ARC so your console and TV can provide audio directly to the soundbar to process. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $129. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the JBL above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. Looking for a soundbar that is more capable than this Samsung model? We’re currently tracking the LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System marked down to $560, the all-time low price. This sound system is compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X content to surround you with sound during movie marathons. The wireless 220W subwoofer is paired with two up-firing speakers on the soundbar to provide some virtual height channels with custom room calibration ensuring everything sounds as it should. There are two HDMI inputs with both supporting 4K HDR passthrough from the HDMI output with eARC support to boot. You also get a Chromecast built-in here for wireless casting and Assistant integration.

Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar System features:

Dolby Audio / DTS Virtual:X: Enjoy your favorites in surround sound with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X; Dolby technologies make subtle changes as you watch, adjusting volume and adding detail, while DTS Virtual: X expands your listening experience without extra speakers

BASS BOOST: Feel the rumble of distant thunder as your listening experience is taken to another level; Give your bass an instant boost with the push of a button

BLUETOOTH MULTI-CONNECTION: Connect two smart devices at the same time so you can conveniently switch and play songs from different devices

