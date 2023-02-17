adidas Presidents’ Day Sale takes 30% off full-priced gear and up to 65% off clearance

30% off from $6

adidas is currently offering 30% off full-priced styles and up to 65% off clearance items with code SCORE at checkout. Inside this sale you can find workout boosting apparel, running shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Hoops 3.0 Mid Classic Sneakers that’s currently marked down to $39 and originally sold for $70. These sneakers are available in several color options and are very on-trend for the spring season. This style also looks nice with joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. Plus, the high-top design is supportive and it has a cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. Rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the new Nike Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
