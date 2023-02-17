Nike drops a new Flash Sale offering extra 25% off running shoes, Dri-FIT apparel, more

Nike offers its Members (free to sign-up) an extra 25% off select styles with promo code MEMBERS25 at checkout. Not interested in a membership? Use code JOIN20 to save an extra 20% off your purchase instead. Plus, all members receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s SuperRep Go 3 Next Nature Flyknit Sneakers that are currently marked down to $44. To compare, they’re regularly priced at $100 and you can choose from an array of color options. These shoes were made to wrap your foot with support and they’re highly lightweight. This style is very flexible and feature ample cushioning for all day comfort. Be sure to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Under Armour Flash sale that’s offering up to 50% off outlet styles and an extra 30% off your purchase.

