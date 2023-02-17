Amazon now offering up to $100 off Bose smart SoundLink Bluetooth speakers from $179

Amazon has now kicked off a fresh new Bose speaker sale delivering some solid price drops on the brand’s portable sound systems. While you can still get the Bose SoundLink Flex on sale at $129 right now, today’s sale is more focused on the higher-end SoundLink and smart speaker models with deals starting from $179 shipped. All four of the highlight offerings on tap here today are matching our previous mention, come in both black and white colorways, and deliver as much as $100 off the usual going rates. These deals are also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a few brief offers at $20 or $30 less. Be sure to swing below the fold for a closer look at each of the deals.
Amazon Bose speaker sale:
- Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) $179 (Reg. $219)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) $229 (Reg. $329)
- Bose Portable Smart Speaker $319 (Reg. $399)
- Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System $599 (Reg. $699)
- And even more…
Dive into the price drops we are still tracking on Anker’s Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speakers and then head over to our recent hands-on review of the new JBL Pulse 5. This model delivers an eye-catching design with an almost digital candle look that delivers a nearly 360-degree wrapping of LED lighting. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect and details on the user experience as part of our feature piece here.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:
- More sound all around—Engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLink Revolve II
- Improved battery life — With up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port
- Durable portable speaker—SoundLink Revolve II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Plus, it’s easy to grab and go, with a flexible fabric handle
- Built-in microphone — Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the portable speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music.
