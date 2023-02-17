Amazon now offering up to $100 off Bose smart SoundLink Bluetooth speakers from $179

Amazon has now kicked off a fresh new Bose speaker sale delivering some solid price drops on the brand’s portable sound systems. While you can still get the Bose SoundLink Flex on sale at $129 right now, today’s sale is more focused on the higher-end SoundLink and smart speaker models with deals starting from $179 shipped. All four of the highlight offerings on tap here today are matching our previous mention, come in both black and white colorways, and deliver as much as $100 off the usual going rates. These deals are also matching the lowest we have tracked outside of a few brief offers at $20 or $30 less. Be sure to swing below the fold for a closer look at each of the deals.

Amazon Bose speaker sale:

Dive into the price drops we are still tracking on Anker’s Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speakers and then head over to our recent hands-on review of the new JBL Pulse 5. This model delivers an eye-catching design with an almost digital candle look that delivers a nearly 360-degree wrapping of LED lighting. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect and details on the user experience as part of our feature piece here.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

More sound all around—Engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage from a bluetooth speaker. SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with longer battery life than SoundLink Revolve II

Improved battery life — With up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port

Durable portable speaker—SoundLink Revolve II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Plus, it’s easy to grab and go, with a flexible fabric handle

Built-in microphone — Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the portable speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!