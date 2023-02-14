Anker’s Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speaker drops $50 to $179 Amazon low today

Update: Anker’s official Amazon storefront is also now offering the smaller Soundcore Rave Neo 2 Portable Party Speaker down at $129 shipped. Regularly $180, this is another solid $50 price drop, the lowest price we can find, and the third-lowest total ever – only once has it been any more than a couple bucks less than this. The Neo 2 delivers a similar RGB party speaker setup as the model below, just with less power at 80W and no microphone input.

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speaker for $179 shipped. Regularly $230 and now matched at Walmart, this one hit Amazon for the first time back in October and is now seeing the best price drop we have tracked since. Today’s deal delivers over $50 in savings to mark a new Amazon all-time low. Ready for spring get togethers and to keep the party going all summer, this one moves 120W of power through its pair of 4-inch woofers and 2-inch tweeters. It provides up to 16 hours of completely tether-free battery life per charge inside of a water-resistant IPX4 housing with “plugins galore” – jacks to charge other external gear and even a microphone input to support your karaoke parties all year. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option in the same category would be something like the Monster Sparkle Loud Bluetooth Speaker that is currently selling for $110 at Amazon after you clip the on-page coupon. This one isn’t quite as powerful overall, but it will provide 24 hours of wireless playback, a microphone input for karaoke, and what it refers to as full-screen color lighting – “six full panel lighting effects, creating a captivating light show to astound the crowd with a lasting visual experience.”

Alongside the ongoing price drops we are tracking on HomePod mini in all five colors as well as Amazon’s just-released Echo Dot 5th Gen speakers and more right here, you’ll also want to check out some of the latest releases. We just recently had a chance to go hands-on with the brand new JBL Pulse 5 and be sure to dive into our coverage of Marshall’s new Middleton, its most capable portable Bluetooth speaker yet.

Anker Soundcore Rave Party 2 Portable Speaker features:

Get everyone on the dance floor with 120W of power that will fill even big spaces. Rave Party 2 is designed with two 4″ woofers and two 2″ tweeters. Rave Party 2 is ready for the party and after-party with 16 hours of playtime to keep the tunes playing until the sun comes up. Feel immersed in your music with 100+ speakers working in unison. PartyCast 2.0 syncs your speakers perfectly to the beat.

