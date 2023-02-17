Make your own t-shirts with Cricut’s latest EasyPress 3 smart heat press at $189 low

Amazon is offering the Cricut EasyPress 3 Smart Heat Press for $189.05 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, you’d normally spend $220 for this heat press. Today’s deal not only saves $31, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to take your crafting game to the next level, Cricut’s latest EasyPress 3 packs a lot of pro-level features for your crafts. It connects to a smartphone over Bluetooth to program the time and temperature and the 12 by 10 inch ceramic-coated heat plate reaches up to 400F/205C. This allows you to use the EasyPress 3 to make a lot of different projects, ranging from t-shirts for a family vacation to tote bags, coasters, and much more. Check out our hands-on review to learn more then head below for additional information.

Something that we highly recommend picking up with your new EasyPress 3 is the EasyPress Mat from Cricut. Coming in at $17 on Amazon, this will protect surfaces beneath what you’re heat pressing and ensures that the EasyPress doesn’t warp, discolor, or otherwise damage whatever you’re working on.

One of the best ways to run your Cricut or EasyPress is with an iPad. Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro has plenty of power to handle the full design workflow of Cricut Design Space as well as handle the EasyPress app all on one device. It’s on sale for $1,020 right now, while normally you’d spend $1,099 on this premium tablet, making today a great time to pick one up.

Cricut EasyPress 3 features:

Cricut EasyPress 3, the world’s most beloved heat press, is now smarter than ever with built-in Bluetooth technology. Featuring an advanced, ceramic-coated heat plate design to offer even, edge-to-edge heat up to 400 ºF (205 ºC). Just connect to the Cricut Heat app to send precise time & temperature settings and follow step-by-step instructions for any project. Enjoy a worry-free heat-transfer experience with an insulated safety base — the press even shuts off after inactivity. Lightweight and easy to store, Cricut EasyPress 3 makes it easy to take on a heat transfer project at a moment’s notice. Works with major brands of iron-on (HTV), Infusible Ink & sublimation products. A perfect complement to Cricut cutting machines. (Note: Cricut EasyPress 3 will not function until activated with the Cricut Heat app and compatible internet-connected mobile device).

