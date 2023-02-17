Apple’s 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro hits best prices since Black Friday from $1,020 (Reg. $1,099+)

In the past few weeks we’ve seen price cuts delivered across most of Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup, and now heading into the weekend we have a notable offer up for grabs on its latest flagship device. Courtesy of Amazon, the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now on sale across several storage capacities. Starting at $1,019.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 128GB model, the price will automatically drop at checkout to save you an extra $29. This is the second-best price to date from its usual $1,099 going rate and arrives with $79 in savings attached. It’s $19 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since back on Black Friday. Additional storage capacities are also on sale and detailed below.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Just like for the lead deal, all of the following price cuts will automatically apply once added to your cart. These are all dropping down to the best prices we’ve seen since back on Black Friday, too.

Other M2 iPad Pro discounts:

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

Then for all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Apple guide.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

