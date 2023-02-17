This rechargeable electric mini precision screwdriver makes PC repairs easy at $40

Fanttik Direct (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Electric Mini Precision Screwdriver for $39.97 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code E1PRO02152 at checkout. Normally $50, today’s stacking discounts deliver 20% in savings, which marks a new all-time low. In fact, it comes in at $2 below the previous best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re constantly working on small components, be that a desktop, laptop, or even phone repair, then this screwdriver will be an essential piece of equipment for your setup. It has both high and low torque settings and can be used continuously for two hours. It’s rechargeable and uses a USB-C cable for power. On top of that, you’ll get 24 precision bits as well as a storage case to keep everything neat and tidy. Keep reading for more.

Don’t forget to pick up iFixit Anti-Static Project Tray to keep your screws and small parts nice and organized during a repair. Available on Amazon for $7 right now, this is a great way to expand your repair abilities if you already own a screwdriver kit. Plus, with the multiple sizes of compartments available, you’ll find places for small screws, batteries, and even a larger area for your screwdriver itself.

Use your new screwdriver to install CORSAIR’s heatsink PC/PS5 MP600 internal SSDs into your system. Whether you have a console, laptop, or desktop that support M.2 NVMe drives, CORSAIR’s models are a great option all around. With Amazon lows from $60 shipped available, now’s a great time to pick up additional storage to upgrade your system with more space for games, files, and more.

Fanttik Electric Mini Precision Screwdriver features:

This torque screwdriver has a high and low electric torque of 0.2/0.05N.m and a manual torque of 3N.m. Also, it can work continuously for 2 hours, which is completely enough for your electronic repair work. Suitable for tablet computers, mobile phones, watches, electronic bracelets, cameras, precision instruments, etc. With magnetic bits design, if you open the shell upside down, the internal screw parts will not fall out. The whole body is magnetic, and there is a magnetization zone at the bottom, and the drill bit touches here for 5 seconds to complete the magnetization.

