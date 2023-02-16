CORSAIR’s heatsink PC/PS5 MP600 internal SSDs hit new Amazon lows from $60 shipped

Update: Amazon has also now dropped the 2TB variant of the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 SSD down to a new $169.99 shipped all-time low. Most recently sitting in the $200 to $220 range at Amazon, this model dropped to $180 at the end of last month and is now at the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Specs and details are as follows.

Update: The 1TB model of the CORSAIR SSD detailed below has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low at $89.99 shipped. Regularly in the $110 range as of late, this is $5 under our previous mention and the best price we have ever seen on Amazon.

Update: Amazon is also now offing the 4TB edition of the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX Gen4 SSD at a new $499.99 shipped all-time low. This model launched last spring at over $900 on Amazon, dropped to $760 thereafter, and more recently has sit in the $579 range before landing at today’s new Amazon all-time low. Details and specs are as follows.

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 500GB M.2 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $59.99 shipped. This model launched about a year ago, just before we had a chance to test one out for review, at $110 and is now at the lowest price we can find. These days it carries a regular price of $68 directly from CORSAIR, but it more typically sells for around $75 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. You’ll also still find the 1TB and 2TB models at the $94.99 and $179.99 Amazon all-time lows as well. Featuring transfer speeds at up to 7,300MB/s, you’re looking at a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD ready to upgrade your PC build at some of the best prices for a model than can move this fast from a brand you can trust. Having said that, the MP600 PRO LPX line also carries integrated heatsink tech and are optimized for PlayStation 5 upgrades as well. Get a closer look at the user experience right here and head below for more details.

If you can make do without the heatsink tech, or just would rather something from the popular WD_BLACK lineup, the 500GB model starts at $56 shipped. But it’s hard to recommend that over the CORSAIR above that runs at nearly double the speed with the heatsink included.

However, if you’re also looking for some affordable external storage, today’s deal on WD’s easystore external HDD is worth a look. This model is marked down from $295 to $210 for today only in the 14TB capacity to deliver some economical backup storage that works out to $15 per TB. All of the details you need on this deal are waiting right here and you’ll find even more storage offers here.

COSAIR MP600 PRO LPX 500GB M.2 Gen4 features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

