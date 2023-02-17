iVANKY’s Steam Deck dock packs 4K60 HDMI, 45W charging, and Gigabit Ethernet at $30

iVANKY Official (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 Steam Deck Docking Station for $29.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal ushers in a 40% discount that saves $20 from its typical $50 going rate. It also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the first time that it’s dropped in price. Designed to work with your Steam Deck as an all-in-one dock, this 6-in-1 system has plenty of I/O to expand your portable gaming console. With 4K60 HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A ports, and a USB-C port for charging, this dock provides everything you need to game at a desk with the Steam Deck. Speaking of charging, it does support full 45W speeds for your Steam Deck and up to 100W of total input. Keep reading for more.

iVANKY USB-C Steam Deck Dock features:

Equipped with an HDMI 4K@60Hz output, a Gigabit Ethernet input, 3*USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C port for charging, making more fun of your Steam Deck. NOT compatible with Protective Case with Kickstand. The Steam Deck Dock comes with a 4K@60Hz HDMI 2.0 output. You can enjoy your game with a smoother and clearer image when connecting an external 4K monitor. iVANKY Steam Deck docking station supports 100W Max power delivery, which is sufficient to charge your Steam Deck at full speed when paired with the original charger. Note: the MAX charging speed of Steam Deck is 45W.

