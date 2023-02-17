Acer’s Nitro 5 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop with Thunderbolt 4 falls 22% in return to $1,800 low

Amazon is currently offering the Acer Nitro 5 i7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,799.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,300, this 22% discount, or solid $500 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model only once before today. Running a 12th Gen Intel i7-12700H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1440p 165Hz display. The cooling system here uses dual fans with dual intakes on the top and bottom to efficiently cool the laptop. Built-in Wi-Fi 6 support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on supported networks. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, a single USB-C port compatible with Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $730 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the model above. The screen is the same size at 15.6-inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to pick up a gaming desktop instead? We’re currently tracking the Skytech Azure i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Desktop marked down to $1,085, the best price we’ve tracked since August. This desktop has a 6-core i5-10400F processor and 1TB NVMe SSD, this gaming desktop is ready to tackle just about any task you throw at it. The 12GB GDDR6 RTX 3060 GPU pairs nicely with the i5 to let you game at 1440p 60+ FPS in many titles, as well as push 120+ FPS at 1080p too.

Acer Nitro 5 i7/16GB/2TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

Visual Intensity: With the sharp visuals of a 15.6” QHD IPS display with a lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, your game sessions will be fluid, unbroken, and unmatched.

Prioritize Your Gameplay: Killer DoubleShot Pro with Ethernet E2600 and Killer Wi-Fi 6 1650 lets you use Wi-Fi and Ethernet at the same time, and have total control over priority traffic to maximize speed, throughput, and control

Chilled to Perfection: The newly refined chassis comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve in the form of dual-fan cooling, dual-intakes (top and bottom), and a quad-exhaust port design

