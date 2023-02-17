Save 20% on Renpho’s latest Bluetooth body composition analyzer scale at low of $24

The official Renpho Group Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Smart Bluetooth Body Composition Analyzer Scale for $23.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for this deal. Normally going for $30, this 20% discount marks the first price drop we’ve tracked for this model. Along with monitoring your body fat, this scale can also track weight, BMI, muscle mass, and more for a total of 13 key body metrics. The scale connects to your phone over Bluetooth and can sync with most major fitness apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and more through the Renpho app. Multiple users can utilize this scale and have their own metrics tracked as well. You don’t have to use your phone if you’re just looking to check your weight thanks to the built-in screen. Head below for more.

Are you looking for a standard digital scale instead of one with these smart features? You could instead go with the Etekcity Digital Weight Scale for $18. This tempered glass-covered scale has a 400-pound weight capacity and will display what is measured on the LCD display. The four sensors the scale uses have a 0.1-pound accuracy as well so you could even use it to weigh your luggage before flying. It will automatically turn off to save battery life as well with three weight units you can choose from (lbs, kg, and st).

Have you wanted to add an air fryer to your kitchen? We’re currently tracking the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-quart Analog Air Fryer marked down to $30, the best price we can find. If a modestly-sized option like this with a simple timer and temperature control will do the trick for you, pricing doesn’t get much better than this very often. We only saw this popular model drop this low a few times across all of 2022, so jump in today if you need to refresh your countertop fryer.

Renpho Smart Bluetooth Body Composition Scale features:

13 body composition analysis. The digital scale for body weight and fat use the latest bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to accurately measure your 13 health metrics including weight, BMI, body fat, body water, protein, fat-free body weight, and so on. These body composition metrics are recorded in the app where you can check your improvements with a real-time graph.

Accurate measurements. Created with 4 high-responsive sensors, the smart bathroom scale can measure precisely in 0.2 lb. (0.05 kg) increments and is suitable for persons weighing up to 400 lbs.

All in ONE large colored VA display of scale for body weight and fat: Check your weight, body fat, and body fat grade with ease on the clear, colored display screen and get a holistic view of your key health data. Note: Pair the device with the app for your first use. For the succeeding usage, the display will show the body fat data without connecting to the app repeatedly.

