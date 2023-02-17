Save at least 50% on Chefman’s TurboFry 3.6-quart air fryer today at just $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-quart Analog Air Fryer for $29.99 shipped. While this model is listed with a regular price of $100 at Best Buy where it is matched for today only, it more realistically carries a $60 or $65 list at Amazon. Today’s deal is at least 50% off the going rate, one of the lowest-priced air fryers you’ll find from a trusted brand right now, and the best we can find. This is another one of those cases where a daily deal is delivering a particularly solid price drop on an air fryer you can trust. If a modestly-sized option like this with a simple timer and temperature control will do the trick for you, pricing doesn’t get much better than this very often. We only saw this popular model drop this low a few times across all of 2022, so jump in today if you need to refresh your countertop fryer. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $30 air fryer section will highlight just how notable today’s lead deal is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find an air fryer for under $30 for any brand right now, never mind one from a brand like Chefman.

However, if your partial to the even bigger brand options, check out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on the Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 Mini Air Fryer before you dive into this $50 price drop on the brand’s Electric Dutch Oven. Over in our home goods guide you’ll find holiday pricing on the smart Yummly magnetic meat thermometer and even more cooking gear to upgrade your setup for 2023.

Chefman TurboFry Analog Air Fryer features:

Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.5-liter capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once. Skip the microwave! Reheat soggy leftovers in the air fryer to return them to their original texture. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast chicken thighs, or heat up leftovers for a quick and easy meal.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!