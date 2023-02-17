Tovala’s all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer automatically prepares food with just a scan

Have you been looking to bring more smart functionality to your kitchen? Well, now you’ll have another option with Tovala announcing its all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer. Coming in a sleek stone-gray finish, this oven air fryer has been designed to cook Tovala Meals and other food using its automated multi-mode cook cycles alongside the QR and barcode scanner for said Tovala Meals and standard store-bought foods. This allows the oven itself to configure all the settings for your food, virtually eliminating the planning and preparation it takes when cooking meals. This model is joining Tovala’s existing Smart Oven and adds a dedicated air frying mode. This new oven is available today and you can learn more about it below the fold.

Cloud-enabled smart oven air fryer combo

Expanding upon its original Smart Oven Pro, Tovala is now providing a more entry-level oven that has five versatile cooking modes for your to choose from. These five cooking modes include baking, broiling, toasting, reheating, and the aforementioned air frying abilities of the new oven. The dual-speed fan system Tovala has implemented within this appliance will help ensure all the food inside is cooked properly, producing crisp vegetables, crunchy toast, and more. As this is a smart oven, you will be able to connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi, that is if you want access to the smart features baked in, and if you don’t you wouldn’t be buying this oven anyways.

Scan, cook, and serve

The biggest selling point of Tovala’s ovens is the scan-to-cook functionality which allows you to not only scan Tovala Meals but also food you’d pick up from the store like Egos, Tyson, Impossible Foods, and more. Just by scanning these QR or barcodes, the oven will automatically get the proper cooking settings configured so all you have to do is toss in the food; it will even preheat itself if needed. Wondering what Tovala Meals are? It is a meal delivery service with over 25 options to choose from on a weekly basis that all cook within 25 minutes so you don’t have to think about what you want to eat every day. Have certain ways you like to cook certain foods? Well, you can configure custom cooking cycles within the Tovala app to save time so you can get to eating quicker.

Availability

The all-new Tovala Smart Oven Air Fryer is available for purchase now from its online store. It has an MSRP set at $249 though you can pick up this new appliance for just $99 if you commit to ordering six weeks of Tovala Meals over six months. Do note that this is a limited-time offer and once it’s over, you’ll be stuck with the MSRP going rate. That Tovala Meals deal also applies to its existing Smart Oven Pro as well, dropping it down to $149.

