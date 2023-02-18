Just-released Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands see rare discounts from $84

After seeing the Apple Watch Ultra itself go on sale in several different styles earlier on in the week, today we’re now tracking a chance to bring some of those same stylings to another Apple Watch for less. Courtesy of Amazon, the official Apple Watch Trail Loop Band is now down to $85.14 shipped. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $14 in savings as well as a new all-time low. This is the only discount so far since launching back in September, as well. The new Apple Watch Trail Loop takes on a rugged build for that while designed to pair with Apple Watch Ultra, is also compatible with both 44 and 45mm styles of the mainline Apple Watch Series releases. It packs a fabric design that leverages velcro clasping system to get the perfect fit on your wrist. Head below for more.

Another one of the latest straps from Apple is also on sale, with Amazon marking down the Apple Watch Alpine Loop bands for only the third time. Also on sale and arriving at $83.95 in the Starlight style, this is down from the usual $99 going rare in order to deliver a new all-time low at $15 off and $5 below our previous mention.

Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

As far as actual wearables go, Apple Watch Ultra is on sale right now too to start off the week. Delivering Apple’s most capable wearable to date as well as a series of second-best discounts yet since its fall launch. Now all landing at $50 off, you’ll be able to bring home different colorways and styles at $749.

Apple Watch Trail Loop features:

The thin, lightweight Trail Loop is made from a soft double-layer nylon weave, with a convenient pull tab for quick adjustments on the go. The Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are designed for Apple Watch Ultra and pair best with the 49mm case size. The bands are also compatible with 44mm and 45mm cases.

