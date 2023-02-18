Farenheit’s Flare smokeless fire pit upgrades your outdoor space at second-best price of $120

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Farenheit Flare 13.5-inch Smokeless Fire Pit for $119.99 shipped. Typically $200 at Best Buy, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve seen since December when it fell to $80. In fact, it’s the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, making now one of the best times to pick up this smokeless fire pit. One of the worst things about fire pits is getting hit in the face with smoke. Well, leveraging a method of cleaner burning, the Farenheit Flare reduces the smoke produced, which makes it a more enjoyable experience when sitting around the fire pit with friends of family. Weighing in at just 10.2 pounds, it’s also fairly portable meaning you can bring it along for the ride when going camping or visiting a friend’s house. Having recently upgraded to a smokless fire pit myself, the way these function is something that I absolutely love. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the smokeless design of today’s lead deal, then we recommend picking up this fire bowl for $60 at Amazon. It still leverages traditional wood burning to provide warmth, but you’ll find that it’ll still produce smoke unlike today’s lead deal, so do keep that in mind when purchasing.

Don’t forget to check out the ultra-compact Solo Stove Mesa XL tabletop smokeless fire pit that launched earlier this month. It’s designed for your outdoor adventures and is perfect for cooking marshmallows or hot dogs over an open flame.

Farenheit Flare 13.5-inch Smokeless Fire Pit features:

The Farenheit Flare is great for the backyard or for your outdoor adventures. This easy to transport fire pit will add warmth and atmosphere. Designed to reduce smoke so you can cozy up and enjoy yourself. Weighing only 10.2 lbs. and being able to nest the base inside the top, this fire pit is ideal for taking with you on your outdoor adventures. Constructed of stainless steel, the fire pit is strong, durable and rust resistant.

