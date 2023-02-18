Kitchy’s pizza cutter wheel is dishwasher safe at best price in months, now $9.50 (26% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shop & Co. (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $13 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 26% off, marking the lowest price that we’ve seen in months. In fact, the last time we saw it offered for less was back in October when it hit $8. Ready to deliver the perfect pizza cutting experience, this wheel delivers “stable vertical pressure” to get a “clean cut through” in one pass. When not in use, there’s a protective cover to keep it safe from little fingers and after a meal you can simply toss this pizza cutter wheel into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not a fan of the design of Kitchy, then consider saving a buck by picking up this pizza cutter on Amazon. Coming in at $7, it’ll save an additional 30% and still slice up your freshly-cooked pie before serving it to family or guests. Even though it’s a more budget-friendly alternative, you’re still getting a dishwasher-safe cutting device here, alongside a lifetime warranty from the company.

Don’t forget to check out Tovala’s all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer that’s perfect for making pizza, onion rings, and more. It automatically prepares food with just a scan, taking the guesswork out of the cooking process. Then, be sure to swing by our home goods guide to find other must-have kitchen gear.

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel features:

SLICE ANY PIZZA LIKE A PRO – This pizza cutter will leave you shocked with how easy it is to get a nice, clean cut through your pizza. With its ergonomic handle and flawless finish, you won’t have to cut back and forth and you get to keep your toppings where they belong – on your pizza.

SUPER SHARP AND FITS IN THE PALM OF YOUR HAND – Why waste money on bulky pizza rockers that don’t even fit in your kitchen cabinet when you can simply get this unique design that easily fits in your hand and also in your cutlery drawer.

PROTECTIVE BLADE GUARD FOR EASY STORAGE – This pizza knife comes with a blade guard to keep your cutter securely stored away when you’re not using it.

