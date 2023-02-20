Popular AeroPress pour over-meets-French press coffee maker drops 32% to $30

AeroPress via Walmart is once again offering its world-famous pour over-style Coffee Maker with an included tote bag for $29.95 and free shipping in orders of $35 or more. Opt for a free Walmart+ trial to secure no cost delivery. After seeing an official price increase last year and now carrying a $45 list price, you’re looking at over 32% in savings here today. This is also the lowest price we can find, well below Amazon’s $40 price without the bonus tote, and matching our previous mention. The popular pour over-meets-French press coffee maker provides a lightweight, portable, and simple brewing solution that can make 1 to 3 cups of “American style coffee per pressing” just about anywhere. It can also make cold brew in about “2 minutes” and ships with a funnel, scoop, stirrer, 350 paper Micro-filters, a filter holder, and the aforementioned zippered nylon tote bag. More details below.

If a more traditional French press solution will do the trick for you, this Utopia Kitchen model with a borosilicate glass build is selling for under $19 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. It’s not going to deliver that portable-ready form-factor of the AeroPress, but it is also about half the price right now.

Looking to take things up a notch instead? We also just spotted the fully automatic Philips LatteGo espresso machine at $449 shipped. Now down $200 from its regular $649 price tag for today only, you can get a complete breakdown of the feature set and historical pricing details in this morning’s coverage right here. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more ways to upgrade your setup at a discount.

AeroPress Coffee Maker features:

Rich, smooth, delicious coffee without acidity or bitterness ? anywhere you go. Brews one to three delicious cups of or espresso style coffee in about a minute, and clean up takes only a few seconds. It?s a great addition to any kitchen but since it is durable, lightweight, and compact. AeroPress Original also makes the perfect companion when traveling, camping, or just going to work. Includes: Zippered nylon tote bag, 350 filters, filter cap, filter holder, stirrer and scoop. The zippered nylon tote bag makes the AeroPress Original great for traveling the world, brewing a great cup of coffee at the office, and camping in the most adventurous locations.

