Go fully automatic with 1-day $200 price drop on Philips’ LatteGo espresso maker at $449

Philips LatteGo 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering the Philips LatteGo 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine for $449 shipped. Regularly $649, and still fetching as much at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $549, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at $200 in savings as well as a price $100 below the best we have tracked previously. The 2200 Series is one of the better options in the price range, with a built-in bean grinder and a fully automatic setup that takes the guesswork out of becoming a barista at home. A simple touch display controls the beverage type, size, and strength of your brew alongside the LatteGo setup that “provides silky smooth milk froth and is exceptionally easy to clean with just two dishwasher safe parts and no tubes.” More details below. 

While it certainly won’t provide the same level of autonomy, nor is it as modern and high-tech overall, there is a ton of cash to be saved with something like the Gevi Espresso Machine 15 Bar Cappuccino Coffee Maker. This one also includes an integrated milk foaming steam wand alongside its far more affordable $118 shipped price tag, just don’t expect to get the more premium experience of the Philips LatteGo 2200

This morning also saw a notable one-day deal hit Chefman’s 21-quart Toast-Air Fryer Oven, but you’ll find plenty more waiting in our home goods guide as well. Be sure to dive into our launch coverage for Tovala’s all-new Smart Oven Air Fryer as well as this ongoing price drop on Instant’s Electric Dutch Oven while it’s $50 off. 

Philips LatteGo 2200 Espresso Machine features:

  • Enjoy 3 delicious coffees from fresh beans, including cappuccino.
  • The intuitive touch display makes it easy to adjust the aroma strength and amount of coffee
  • LatteGo provides silky smooth milk froth and is exceptionally easy to clean with just 2 dishwasher safe parts and no tubes
  • Go up to 5000 cups* without descaling with regular replacement of the AquaClean water filter
  • Large capacities in compact design: 9.7oz Bean Container, 12x Waste Container; 60.8oz

