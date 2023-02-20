Amazon T-fal Gold Box event upgrades your kitchen cookware from $24.50 (Up to 45% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 45% off T-fal kitchen products including cookware sets, frying pans, and more. One standout here has the 14-piece T-fal E765SEFA Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set on sale for $125.99 shipped. Regularly $180 over the last year or so and sometimes even more at Amazon, this is at least 30% off the going rate. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked on Amazon in well over a year. This is a notable chance to completely refresh an entire kitchen’s worth of cookware in one fell swoop. This set contains a series of frying pans of varying size and shape as well as a griddle pan, pots, a steamer, and more with plenty of lids to go around. You’re looking at hard anodized aluminum construction to retain heat and to provide a corrosion resistant surface as well as a Titanium reinforced non-stick coating, riveted handles, and vented tempered glass lids. Head below for more details and additional T-fal deals.

Browse through the rest of today’s T-fal Gold Box sale right here before everything jumps back up in price tonight. You’ll find the brand’s deep dryer marked down alongside some smaller, individual cookware pieces, and more starting from $24.50 Prime shipped.

If you’re looking for something a little bit more high-end for your kitchen cookware refresh, the recent Calphalon sale event is worth a look. Delivering some of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon, you’ll find a host of both larger sets and individual pieces starting from $24 Prime shipped. Everything is detailed for you right here and be sure to head over to our home goods deal hub for additional price drops on kitchen gear.

T-fal Ultimate Nonstick Cookware Set features:

Set includes: 8 inches fry pan, 10.25 inches fry pan, 11.5 inches fry pan with lid, 10.25 inches square griddle, 1 quart; saucepan with lid, 2 quart; saucepan with lid, 3 quart; saucepan with lid, 5 quart; Dutch oven with lid, and a 3 quart; steamer insert with 2 side handles

Built to perform: A true workhorse in the kitchen, hard anodized aluminum retains perfect heat and has a much stronger protective layer than the original metal, making it corrosion and scratch resistant, plus it won’t react to acidic foods

Heat mastery system: T fal’s Heat Mastery System is a 3 ingredient recipe for perfectly delicious cooking results every time; Superior and longer lasting non stick coating, an anti warping, even heat base and patented Thermo Spot technology

Thermo spot indicator: The ring around the spot turns solid red to show when pans are perfectly preheated and ready for ingredients to be added proper preheating is key to sealing in flavor and cooking food evenly

