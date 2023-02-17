Calphalon’s Nonstick Cookware Set with lifetime warranty at $151 (37% off), more from $24

Amazon has now launched a new Calphalon cookware sale featuring complete pots and pans sets, baking supplies, and more. One standout offer has the 2022 model 10-piece Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set on sale for $150.95 shipped. Regularly up to $240, this is as much as 37% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is the second-best total we have tracked on Amazon at within a couple bucks of the all-time low as well – very similar sets fetch $170 at Bed Bath and Beyond for comparison. These oven-safe pans are built to last with a lifetime warranty, stainless steel stay-cool handles, and water-based AquaShield nonstick technology made to keep “pans performing like new 40% longer.” You’ll also find measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining covers alongside tempered glass lids. Head below for more details on each piece of the set and additional Calphalon deals.

If you’re not ready to completely refresh your pots and pans with the lifetime warranty-equipped Calphalon options on sale today, you can find some of the individual pieces and bakeware deals on this landing page. Ranging from spring form pans and large wok-style cookers to steamers, and more, everything is waiting right here starting from $24 Prime shipped.

Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set features:

Long stainless steel handle stays cool on the stovetop

Convenient measuring marks, pour spouts, and straining covers help you to cook efficiently

Oven-safe up to 450 degrees F, so you can easily go from stovetop to oven

Tempered glass lid

Set includes: 8-inch Frying Pan, 10-inch Frying Pan, 1.5-quart Sauce Pan with lid, 2.5-quart Sauce Pan with lid, 3-quart Saute Pan with lid, and 6-quart Stock Pot with lid

Lifetime warranty

