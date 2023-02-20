Save $211 on ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono X 6K Resin Printer at the second-best price of $409

The official ANYCUBIC storefront is currently offering its Photon Mono X 6K Resin 3D Printer for $409 shipped. Normally going for $620, this solid $211 discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this printer. While this deal is $9 above the all-time low price we’ve previously tracked, this is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Prime members can grab this printer for $430 from the official Amazon storefront. Coming equipped with a 9.25-inch monochrome 6K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono X 6K “can print a typical 4.7-inch model in 1.5 hours, which takes 4.5 hours less than Anycubic’s Photon.” The build volume measures 244x198x122mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

The jump between FDM and resin printing is vast since the knowledge sets and post-processing steps are very different. Resin has to be cured after printing so it is no longer tacky and is more rigid. This process can be assisted with the ANYCUBIC Wash and Cure Station for $119 if you have Prime. Otherwise, it will cost you $140. This station set comes with a sealable tub for containing your isopropyl alcohol with a stirring bar to wash off your prints and then uses a tower of UV lights to cure the models. Everything is timer controlled so you don’t accidentally over-cure a part and get cracks or shrinkage.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something created by you. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the ASUS TUF F15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop marked down to $1,200, the new all-time low. Coming equipped with an 11th Generation Intel i7 processor, which features eight cores, and RTX 3060 graphics, the ASUS TUF F15 packs in loads of performance. The built-in 1080p 144Hz display will see full utilization here with some of the more demanding titles out there requiring some slightly lowered settings. Thunderbolt 4 support is present here so you can connect high-speed peripherals with Windows 10 Home running the operation here out of the box, though you can upgrade it to Windows 11 for free.

ANYCUBIC Mono X 6K Resin 3D Printer features:

Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K resin 3d printer can print up to 9.6 x 7.8 x 4.8 in. at a time, similar dimensions to a super midi rugby ball. Big build volume leaves more space and freedom for you to make any shapes of cubic.

Adopting an screen with 350:1 contrast ratio, Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K provides your 3D models with extremely sharp and clear edges and corners.

40 bright LED lights are placed into a matrix to make up a powerful and parallel light source, so that Anycubic Photon Mono X 6K can provide ≥90% light uniformity and ≤ 44,395 lux power density to each layer, making fast printing possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!