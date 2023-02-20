Save 20% on ASUS’ TUF RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop with 144Hz display at low of $1,200

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF F15 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,199.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,493, this 20% discount, or solid $293 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this build. Coming equipped with an 11th Generation Intel i7 processor, which itself features eight cores, and RTX 3060 graphics, the ASUS TUF F15 packs in loads of performance. The built-in 1080p 144Hz display will see full utilization here with some of the more demanding titles out there requiring some slightly lowered settings. Thunderbolt 4 support is present here so you can connect high-speed peripherals with Windows 10 Home running the operation here out of the box, though you can upgrade it to Windows 11 for free. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget but still want to pick up a new gaming laptop, you may be interested in the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB for $840. Here you’ll find most of the specs of the laptop are cut in half over the ASUS option above with the processor being a 10th Gen i5 from Intel, 8GB of RAM instead of 16GB, and 256GB of SSD storage over the 1TB above. The display is similar at least with its 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Wi-Fi 6 support is present here as well with the ability to upgrade this laptop up to 32GB of RAM with storage being handled by a total of two PCIe M.2 slots and a single 2.5-inch drive bay available.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to make the jump to Apple silicon instead? We’re currently tracking the latest Apple 11-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB model at the all-time low price of $1,299. This time around, everything with the latest M2 iPad Pro comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support.

ASUS TUF F15 i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop features:

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a powerful Windows 10 gaming laptop that combines gaming performance with up to a narrow bezel IPS-type panel and an extended lifespan, thanks to its patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system. Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce graphics, 11th Generation Intel Core processor, and solid-state storage, the F15 is able to play the latest games and multitask with ease. To top it all off, it’s backlit gaming keyboard is rated at 20-million keystroke durability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

