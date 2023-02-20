Case-Mate Wireless Charging Station powers iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, more at $127.50

Amazon is offering the Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $127.50 shipped. Down from its typical $150 going rate, today’s deal arrives as only the second major price drop of the year so far. In fact, it’s still among the biggest discounts that we’ve seen, though it has fell as low as $115 a few times in the past. This all-in-one power station is made to simplify your smartphone charging setup. There’s an integrated 5W Apple Watch charging puck alongside a dedicated 5W wireless pad for AirPods, a 7.5W Qi stand for your iPhone, and even a USB-C output, though Case-Mate doesn’t specify the Power Delivery output rating for the plug. Regardless, all of this is run off the included 65W power brick that takes up only one single wall outlet, making it an efficient space-saving charger for your desk or bedside table setup. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks when you pick up UGREEN’s 15W MagSafe Charging Station instead. It’s only a 3-in-1 design, but does offer a few more features. For starters, it uses Apple’s 15W MFi MagSafe puck to magnetically suspend your smartphone while fast charging it. There’s also still an integrated 5W Apple Watch charger and AirPods pad too. However, there’s no USB-C output, and it’s not as easy to use with older iPhones or Android smartphones. But, at $110, it’s worth considering over Case-Mate’s option above if that doesn’t bother you.

Speaking of iPhone, if you’re not using a MagSafe-compatible model, then it’s time to upgrade. Woot has you covered with its latest Apple sale that discounts iPhone 13 at $590 to replace your aging device. Also on sale is Apple Watch Series 7 from $260, making now a great time to overhaul your mobile setup and bring it nearly up to date with last year’s models.

Case-Mate Fuel 4-in-1 Charging Station features:

Say goodbye to individual chargers : High-power charging chips and a 65W power adapter fully charge 2 phones (1 with usb-c and 1 wirelessly), Airpods and Apple watch within 3 hours all together…It uses advanced power control technology to prevent any electric damage to your device; A smart LED charging indicator shows the charging status of your phone and airpods…Works flawlessly with iPhones as well as other phones, AirPods/Airpods Pro (with a wireless charging case) and Apple Watch Series 1-7(MFI approved original Apple Watch charging cable included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!