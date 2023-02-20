iPhone 13 hits $590 alongside Apple Watch Series 7 from $260 in Woot’s latest refurb sale

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting an assortment of certified refurbished iPhones and Apple Watch styles. In this scratch and dent Apple sale, you’ll find some of the best prices yet on last year’s devices as well as older handsets and wearables that are an even better value. Shipping is free for Prime members, with Woot charging a $6 fee otherwise. Our top pick amongst the price cuts this time around deliver unlocked iPhone 13 models from $589.99. Originally fetching $799, you’re now looking at the third-best price to date at $209 off. This comes within $20 of the all-time low from Black Friday, as well.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look at how the previous-generation experience holds up these days and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to also score yourself a new wearable to help make all of those New Year’s fitness goals happen, Woot today is also discounting a series of Apple Watch models. As part of the sale you’ll find an assortment of different previous-generation models, though our favorite has Apple Watch Series 7 starting from $259.99. That matches our previous mention on the 41mm GPS model, and is down from the usual $399 going rate in several styles. The larger 45mm offering is now at $269.99, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience and the same 90-day warranty as above.

