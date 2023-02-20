Levi’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance items

The Levi’s Presidents’ Day Sale is offering 30% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can easily update your jeans, outerwear, t-shirts, and more. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $98. This best-selling style is available in several color options and the non-stretch denim will hold its shape throughout the day. With over 230 reviews from Levi’s customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

