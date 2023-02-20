Woot is offering the DEWALT 3-tool 20V Combo Kit for $199.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, right now Loweâ€™s has the exact same kit for $300, and todayâ€™s deal marks a new low that weâ€™ve tracked for this specific tool set. If your spring to-do list has any DIY projects on it, then this kit is for you. Delivering both a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch impact, youâ€™ll be able to drill just about any hole and drive nearly every bolt in a DIY project. On top of that, youâ€™ll get the Max XR 3-speed oscillating multi-tool as well, which is a piece of my DIY kit that I personally canâ€™t live without. Plus, there are two 2Ah 20V batteries included with the purchase to ensure your system is always ready to go. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for theÂ BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver Kit. Itâ€™s available on Amazon forÂ $61, which leaves an additional $139 in your wallet. Youâ€™ll find a 30-piece accessory kit, one battery, and a charger here. No carrying case or second battery is included, and you only get a drill/driver, without the additional tools bundled in the kit above, so do keep that in mind.

Once your DIY kit is overhauled, itâ€™s time to take a look at your EDC setup. Just this morning, we found Gerberâ€™s Paraframe II pocket knife on sale for $29. This marks the best price that weâ€™ve seen in months, and delivers 17% in savings as well as a lifetime warranty to ensure the knife will last for years to come.

DEWALT 3-tool 20V Combo Kit features:

This DeWALT 20 Volt Max cordless three tool combo kit DCD777 20 Volt Max 1/2 Inch drill/driver, DCF787 20 Volt Max 1/4 Inch impact driver, DCS356 20 Volt Max XRÂ® 3-speed oscillating multi-tool, DCB107 charger, two DCB203 20 Volt Max Lithium-Ion 2.0 Amp-hour batteries and a kit bag. Drill/driver is designed with a high-performance motor that delivers 340 unit watts out (UWO) of power. Multi-tool has a dual-grip variable-speed trigger for increased speed and application control.

