Gerber’s Paraframe II pocket knife upgrades your EDC at best price in months of $29

Amazon is offering the Gerber Paraframe II Pocket Knife for $29.10 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $35 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since October when it fell to $28. The Paraframe II is the largest of Gerber’s Paraframe series, delivering a 3.35-inch blade. There’s a pocket clip so you can keep the knife always at the ready, and the blade locks into the frame to ensure it doesn’t collapse when you’re using it. Plus, the serrated design helps to cut through thicker materials like rope, straps, and more. So, if you’re in the market for upgrading your EDC, then Gerber’s Paraframe II is a solid choice all around, especially since it features the brand’s limited lifetime warranty. Keep reading for additional information.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $20 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

Looking for something more compact? Consider picking up the Smith & Wesson Benji folding pocket knife that packs a 1.75-inch blade. It’s down to $19.50 right now, and the ultra-compact design easily stows away in your purse or pocket.

Gerber Paraframe II Pocket Knife features:

The largest of the eight knives in the Paraframe series, the Paraframe II is based on the same minimal frame-lock design. Built with a smooth stainless steel handle and a clip for secure travel, the Paraframe II embodies everything that a larger everyday carry folder should be.

