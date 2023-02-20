Gerber’s Paraframe II pocket knife upgrades your EDC at best price in months of $29

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsGerber
Reg. $35 $29

Amazon is offering the Gerber Paraframe II Pocket Knife for $29.10 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $35 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since October when it fell to $28. The Paraframe II is the largest of Gerber’s Paraframe series, delivering a 3.35-inch blade. There’s a pocket clip so you can keep the knife always at the ready, and the blade locks into the frame to ensure it doesn’t collapse when you’re using it. Plus, the serrated design helps to cut through thicker materials like rope, straps, and more. So, if you’re in the market for upgrading your EDC, then Gerber’s Paraframe II is a solid choice all around, especially since it features the brand’s limited lifetime warranty. Keep reading for additional information.

The Kershaw Shuffle Folding Pocket Knife is perfect if you just need a simple compact blade to slip into a pocket. It comes in at $20 on Amazon and delivers a folding design as well as a deep pocket clip for discreet carry. On top of that, the 2.4-inch blade is made from 8Cr13MoV and finished with matte black wash for corrosion resistance.

Looking for something more compact? Consider picking up the Smith & Wesson Benji folding pocket knife that packs a 1.75-inch blade. It’s down to $19.50 right now, and the ultra-compact design easily stows away in your purse or pocket.

Gerber Paraframe II Pocket Knife features:

The largest of the eight knives in the Paraframe series, the Paraframe II is based on the same minimal frame-lock design. Built with a smooth stainless steel handle and a clip for secure travel, the Paraframe II embodies everything that a larger everyday carry folder should be.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Gerber

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG’s regularly $800 UltraGear 27-inch 4K 144Hz Ga...
Popular AeroPress pour over-meets-French press coffee m...
Go fully automatic with 1-day $200 price drop on Philip...
Bundle the SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse and Razer Cynosa V...
Save 20% on ASUS’ TUF RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop with...
9to5Toys Daily: February 20, 2022 – M2 iPad Pro $200 ...
KRK’s latest GoAux portable content creator speak...
Smartphone Accessories: EXW 7.5W 3-in-1 MagSafe Chargin...
Load more...
Show More Comments