Bundle the SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse and Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard for $37 at Woot

Woot is offering the SteelSeries Rival 3 Mouse and Razer Cynosa V2 Keyboard for $36.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, the mouse itself goes for $22, and a renewed version of the keyboard fetches $43 right now at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at $11 below the combined all-time low that we’ve tracked for the pair. The SteelSeries Rival 3 mouse features a true 1-to-1 tracking at 8,500 CPI and 300 IPS. Featuring three zones of prism RGB lighting, you’ll find that it can be made to match your setup’s design. Then, the Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard delivers a spill-resistant design, fully-programmable macros, and it even syncs with your games and smart lighting for a fully immersive experience. Keep reading for more.

This large desk pad is a solid choice to pick up to make your setup a bit more cohesive. Coming in at $13 once you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll find that it spans 31.5 by 11.8 inches which is large enough to hold both your new mouse and keyboard. Plus, it’ll protect the surface of your desk from spills, wear from the mouse, and more.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your gaming setup with the WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB NVMe SSD that’s on sale for a low of $110. Ready to deliver read and write speeds of up to 7.3GB/s, there’s also an included heatsink to keep temperatures down to sustain the transfer rates for longer.

SteelSeries Mouse and Razer Keyboard features:

Comfortable ergonomic construction ergonomically designed to provide comfort for intense gaming sessions

Brilliant prism lighting redesigned lighting provides 3 zones of 16 8 million beautifully crisp colors

All-Around Gaming Performance: Able to execute up to ten commands at the same time with built-in key rollover anti-ghosting

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games

