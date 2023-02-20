WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X internal SSD back to Amazon low at $110

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $140+ $110
WD_BLACK SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. This one initially released in summer 2022 at $180 before landing in the $150 range the following September. Today’s deal is now an additional $60 below that, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also still find the 2TB variant down at the $179.99 Amazon low as well. Among the latest models in the WD_BLACK internal gaming SSD lineup, they deliver up to 7,300MB/s, the M.2 2280 form-factor, and a Gen4 PCIe interface ready for your PC or PS5 rig. These are the models with the integrated heatsink for Adaptive Thermal Management alongside predictive loading and overhead balancing tech. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

If you don’t need to hit speeds like the SN850X is capable of, something like the 2022 WD_BLACK SN770 delivers a modern mid-tier option that comes in at a much more affordable rate. There’s no heatsink action here, but you’re still landing a Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280 internal solution that can move data at a respectable 5,150MB/s starting from $65 for the 1TB model. 

We are still tracking some notable price drop on the 2TB and 1TB CORSAIR models that deliver PCIe Gen4 x4 SSDs at up to 7,300MB/s starting from $90 shipped right now as well. That’s comparable specs to today’s lead deal at slightly more affordable Amazon low pricing. All of the details you need on these options are waiting in our previous roundup and the rest of our ongoing storage price drops are right here

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.
  • A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.
  • The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
  • Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)
  • Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: TMNT Collection $30, Mar...
Levi’s Presidents’ Day Sale takes 30% off s...
Lutron’s Caseta HomeKit switch set includes two d...
Save up to $280 on Anker RoboVacs ahead of spring clean...
New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console shipping to North Ameri...
iPhone 13 hits $590 alongside Apple Watch Series 7 from...
KeySmart’s Apple Find My-equipped iPro Key Organ...
Chefman’s 21-quart Toast-Air Fryer Oven drops to...
Load more...
Show More Comments