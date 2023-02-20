WD_BLACK 7,300MB/s heatsink 1TB SN850X internal SSD back to Amazon low at $110

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $109.99 shipped. This one initially released in summer 2022 at $180 before landing in the $150 range the following September. Today’s deal is now an additional $60 below that, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also still find the 2TB variant down at the $179.99 Amazon low as well. Among the latest models in the WD_BLACK internal gaming SSD lineup, they deliver up to 7,300MB/s, the M.2 2280 form-factor, and a Gen4 PCIe interface ready for your PC or PS5 rig. These are the models with the integrated heatsink for Adaptive Thermal Management alongside predictive loading and overhead balancing tech. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

If you don’t need to hit speeds like the SN850X is capable of, something like the 2022 WD_BLACK SN770 delivers a modern mid-tier option that comes in at a much more affordable rate. There’s no heatsink action here, but you’re still landing a Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280 internal solution that can move data at a respectable 5,150MB/s starting from $65 for the 1TB model.

We are still tracking some notable price drop on the 2TB and 1TB CORSAIR models that deliver PCIe Gen4 x4 SSDs at up to 7,300MB/s starting from $90 shipped right now as well. That’s comparable specs to today’s lead deal at slightly more affordable Amazon low pricing. All of the details you need on these options are waiting in our previous roundup and the rest of our ongoing storage price drops are right here.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Portable SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times.

A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.

The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).

Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)

Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

