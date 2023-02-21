Apple’s latest iTunes movie sale packs $8 dark comedies, plus every MCU flick at $10 each

Apple is rolling out its latest iTunes sale this week, discounting an assortment of fan-favorite dark comedies. Packed into the event are all kinds of classics at $8 each, as well as more recent releases and so much more being joined by an ongoing assortment of of nearly every MCU movie at $10 each. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple launches dark comedies movie sale
Apple is starting off the week by discounting a collection of popular movies on iTunes. All typically fetching anywhere from $15 to $20, these are now all down to the best prices of the year at $8 each. All of which will become a permanent part of your collection.
- American Psycho
- Jojo Rabbit
- Borat
- Horrible Bosses
- Uncut Gems
- The Favourite
- Office Space
- Hot Fuzz
- The World’s End
- Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb
- Blazing Saddles
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Game Night
Apple launches new MCU movie sale at iTunes
Throughout the latest iTunes movie sale, you’ll find just about every title in the MCU marked down to $10 or less each, which will all become permanent additions to your collection. That’s down from the usual $15 to $20 price tags that these movies routinely fetch and one of the first times this year that nearly everything has been discounted together in a single sale. If you’re looking to catch up on all things Marvel ahead of your Ant-Man: Quantumania viewing, now is your chance!
Avengers
Ant-Man
Thor
Iron Man
Captain America
Everything else
- Eternals
- Black Widow
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Black Panther
- Captain Marvel
- Doctor Strange
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
