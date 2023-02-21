Don’t let AI pass you by, save $780 on this ChatGPT eLearning bundle for $20

The amazing innovation that is ChatGPT is taking the world by storm. The power of artificial intelligence and ChatGPT to change how we work, think, and behave means it could become the biggest change in technology since the invention of the internet. Companies and individuals are already using ChatGPT to write poetry, craft news articles, or even come up with witty messages for matches on dating apps. Don’t let AI pass you by, be sure to secure a future in our ChatGPT future with The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle for only $19.99 (Reg. $800).

For our President’s Day sale, we’re taking a wild $780 off the normal price of this learning bundle, but it ends on 2/20 so don’t hesitate! This bundle will give you hands on experience using ChatGPT to it’s maximum. You’ll learn to generate text that is coherent and natural, as well as all the ways that you can use ChatGPT to advance work in any number of fields. Whether you’re a marketer, a content creator, or someone who just wants to play around with artificial intelligence, this bundle has exactly what you are looking for.

By the end of this bundle, you’ll be able to design ChatGPT API programs that automatically pull content based on what you need. You’ll also be able to use ChatGPT and other AI programs to help create websites, copywriting drafts, and marketing bots with programming languages like Python or Django. For only $19.99 get a lifetime of training from AI pros like Mike Wheeler (4.2 out of 5 stars on Udemy), John Elder (4.5 out of 5 stars on Udemy), and Alex Genadinik (4.0 out of 5 stars on Udemy). With hundreds of thousands of students between the three of them, these instructors will get you started on going the distance with ChatGPT.

For our President’s Day sale, get The Complete ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Training Bundle for only $19.99 (reg. $800). This sale is only going until 2/20, so don’t miss out on this cutting edge training bundle!

Prices subject to change.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!