Upgrade your shop with Dremel’s 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit at $110, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Dremel rotary tools and accessories starting from $21. Leading the way here has to be the Dremel 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool with six attachments and 50 accessories for $109.99 shipped. Normally going for $150, this solid $40 price drop marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $11 of the all-time low. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The tool features an integrated wrench for locking accessories into it as well. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. This can prevent stalling at lower speeds and makes for more consistent cuts. Along with the Dremel is the 50 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The six attachments include an angled handle, a multipurpose cutting head, and more. Head below for more Dremel deals.

More Dremel deals:

After checking out these Dremel deals be sure to swing by our tools hub for more gear to upgrade your shop with. We’re currently tracking the DEWALT 3-tool 20V Combo Kit marked down to $200, a new low price we’ve tracked.If your spring to-do list has any DIY projects on it, then this kit is for you. Delivering both a 1/2-inch drill/driver and a 1/4-inch impact, you’ll be able to drill just about any hole and drive nearly every bolt in a DIY project. On top of that, you’ll get the Max XR 3-speed oscillating multi-tool as well, which is a piece of my DIY kit that I personally can’t live without. Plus, there are two 2Ah 20V batteries included with the purchase to ensure your system is always ready to go.

Dremel 4000-6/50-FF Rotary Tool Kit features:

Includes 4000 corded rotary tool, 6 attachments, 50 high-quality Dremel accessories, plastic storage case, and accessory case

Includes 50 genuine Dremel accessories ideal for sanding, cutting, carving/engraving, cleaning/polishing, sharpening/grinding, and applications

Provides maximum power and performance at all speeds. Variable speed (5,000 – 35,000 RPM) and electronic feedback circuitry for consistent performance even in the most demanding applications

