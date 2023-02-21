RENPHO’s Elis 1 Bluetooth smart scale syncs with Apple Health at 30% off, now $18 at Amazon

RENPHO’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Elis 1 Bluetooth Smart Body Scale for $18.19 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 30% from its typical $26 going rate at Amazon, you’ll find that this smart scale comes in at an additional $6 below our last mention of a similar Renpho scale to mark the best price that we’ve seen in months for one of these. Designed to pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth, this scale can measure up to 400 pounds with ease. It’s made of tempered glass, and takes measurement of 13 basic body composition features including bone mass, metabolic age, weight, BMI, body fat, and much more. Once the RENPHO app records the data, it’ll sync with Apple Health, Google Fit, or any of the other of the popular fitness tracking apps. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a smart body scale? Consider instead opting for a kitchen scale from Etekcity to save some cash. It’s just $11 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, and while it doesn’t connect to your phone over Bluetooth, and it won’t record body weight, you really can’t get around having a solid kitchen scale when it comes to eating healthy. You’ll find that this model can weigh up to 11 pounds and can switch between grams and ounces depending on what you need.

Keep tracking your fitness stats off the scale when you pick up Fitbit’s new Versa 4 smartwatch which monitors SpO2, heart rate, sleep, and more. On sale for $180, today’s savings ushers in a $50 discount and marks one of the first times that it’s gone on sale.

RENPHO Smart Scale featrues:

4 precise sensors provide accurate weight and body metric results. The scale could weigh your babies, cat, dog, pets, luggage, and so on. No math is required. No need to carry your smartphone everytime you weight in, Body composition data will sync once your phone is connected again! The account of Renpho app is available for logging in to the Renpho Health app and the data will be synchronized. (Note: The data of Renpho Health app cannot be synchronized to the Renpho app). Body Weight, BMI, Body Fat%, Water %, Skeletal Muscle, Fat-free Body Weight, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass, Protein, BMR, Subcutaneous Fat, Visceral Fat and Metabolic Age.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!